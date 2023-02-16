Wand’s Cory Hanson announces new solo album, shares “Housefly”

Wand's Cory Hanson has announced his third solo album, Western Cum, which will be out June 28 via Drag City. He produced the album himself, and it also features his brother, Casey, on bass, drummer Evan Backer, and pedal steel player Tyler Nuffer. You can check out the album art and tracklist below.

The first single from the album is "Housefly," which has all the Cory Hanson earmarks: a soaring vocal melody and serious guitar heroics, including a little twin lead soloing. You can listen to that below.

Cory's only live date is March 2 at Gold Diggers in Los Angeles.

WESTERN CUM:

Wings

Housefly

Persuasion Architecture

Horsebait Sabotage

Ghost Ship

Twins

Driving Through Heaven

Motion Sickness