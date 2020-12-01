Wand’s Cory Hanson announces new solo album, shares “Paper Fog”

Wand frontman Cory Hanson will release his second solo album, Pale Horse Rider, on March 12 via Drag City. The first single is the gorgeous "Paper Fog" which opens the album. You get some of Wand's cosmic tendencies here, but in a more earthy setting.

The "Paper Horses" video was directed by Cory and Casey Hanson and while this is not a holiday song, Santa does make an appearance. Watch that, and check out album art and tracklist, below.

Cory Hanson - Pale Horse Rider tracklist:

Paper Fog 4:29

Angeles 5:01

Pale Horse Rider 4:05

Necklace 1:47

Bird of Paradise 3:26

Limited Hangout 3:30

Vegas Knights 2:18

Surface to Air 1:10

Another Story From the Center of the Earth 7:52

Pigs 5:09