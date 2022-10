Baltimore feminist punks War On Women, Canadian metallic hard rockers Cancer Bats, and Buffalo hardcore upstarts Spaced will hit the road together this November and December, stopping in Boston, Hamden, Brooklyn, Asbury Park, Philly, Baltimore, Cleveland, Chicago, Detroit, and Pittsburgh.

The Brooklyn date is November 30 at Saint Vitus and tickets for that one go on sale Friday (10/7) at 10 AM. Tour poster will all dates below.