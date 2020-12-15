War On Women’s Brooks Harlan lists his favorite albums, EPs & singles of 2020

Shawna Potter remains a masterful vocalist who can mix stadium-sized choruses, hardcore punk grit, and unflinching lyricism, and she's matched in intensity by guitarist Brooks Harlan, who nails the balance between punk simplicity and metal riffage. Throughout the album, they take on police brutality, mistreatment of indigenous peoples and immigrants, sexist remarks about female politicians, and more, and the answer to all of it comes in the chorus of the title track: let's raise some wonderful, beautiful hell.

Baltimore punks War On Women returned this year with their killer third album Wonderful Hell (that's an excerpt from my writeup of the album in our list of the best punk albums of 2020), and with the year coming to a close, we asked the band what their favorite albums of 2020 were. Guitarist Brooks Harlan (who we also spoke to earlier this year about the music that influenced Wonderful Hell) made us a list with ten full-length albums and six EPs/singles. Here's what he picked:

Best records of the year 2020

1. Kvelertak - Splid

2. Black Bra - Black Bra

3. Zombi - 2020

4. Katie Malco - Failures

5. Pet Shop Boys - Hotspot

6. Netherlands - Zombie Techno

7. Róisín Murphy - Róisín Machine

8. Emma Ruth Rundle & Thou - May Our Chambers Be Full

9. Jehnny Beth - To Love Is To Live

10. Criteria - Years Best EPs / Singles 2020

1. Death Eyes - State of Fear Single

2. We Were Promised Jetpacks - Out Of Interest EP

3. Carcass - Despicable EP

4. Capra - Capra Single

5. Descendents - Suffrage Single

6. Moral Mazes - Gold Beach Fortress

Stream Wonderful Hell and some of Brooks' picks below.

War On Women singer Shawna Potter also recently launched a podcast.

