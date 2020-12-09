War On Women’s Shawna Potter launches “But Her Lyrics…” podcast

War On Women's Shawna Potter has launched a new podcast called "But Her Lyrics...," and the first episode is out now. Via press release:

Join Shawna Potter, front person of the punk band War On Women, as she takes a deep dive into the lyrics and politics of the band’s latest album Wonderful Hell, on the inaugural episode of her new podcast “But Her Lyrics…”. On the bi-monthly podcast, Potter will chat with bandmates, interview experts and activists on relevant social justice issues, and share inspirations and stories behind the album. The “But Her Lyrics…” podcast is for fans of War On Women as well as folks interested in feminism, politics, punk, music composition, writing, and more. On the first episode of “But Her Lyrics…”, get to know Shawna's goals and reasons behind starting this adventure and look at an introduction to the entire season of the podcast. In her interview with journalist and author Mike Damante, they talk about incorporating a punk rock philosophy in the classroom and how punk rock shaped their politics.

You can also subscribe to Shawna's Patreon, which includes a handful of exclusive rewards.

The podcast title isn't the first time Shawna sarcastically referenced the anti-Hillary Clinton cries of "but her emails!" -- she also did on "Her?" off War On Women's excellent new album Wonderful Hell (out now on Bridge Nine).

Shawna will also perform solo on The Fest's Festmas holiday special livestream on Christmas Eve at 7 PM ET.

Listen to the first episode of "But Her Lyrics..." and stream Wonderful Hell below.

