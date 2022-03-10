Wardruna’s Einar Selvik wrote songs for ‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök” (stream “Surtr”)

When not leading Norwegian dark folk group Wardruna, Einar Selvik does music for film, TV and video games. Einar was among those who composed music for game Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and he's continued to work on it through expansion packs, including "Dawn of Ragnarök" that was released today. A three-song soundtrack EP will be out Friday, March 11 via Lakeshore Records.

“Composing for this extension of the AC Valhalla has been interesting and fun as always," Einar says. "New storyline and new artistic direction to follow. Compared to previous work in the AC universe, I would say that these songs have a more modern feel to them, both in their construction as well as their melancholic distorted expression.“

We've got the premiere of "Surtr," from the Dawn of Ragnarök Blood Fire Tears EP, which sounds nearly as epic as the game it soundtracks, full of thunderous drums, nordic instruments and, ominous choirs of voices. Listen to that, and watch the "Dawn of Ragnarök" trailer below.

In other news, Wardruna will release Kvitravn – First Flight Of The White Raven, an album of the March 26, 2021 virtual live performance of the band's album Kvitravn, on April 22 via By Norse Music/Sony Music/Columbia Germany.