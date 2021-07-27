Warmyear (Sonya of The Big Sleep) preps debut album – listen to “Eliza”
Sonya Balchandani of veteran NYC band The Big Sleep will release her solo debut as Warmyear, titled I Wear the Memory, that will be out September 1. The name Warmyear comes from a story by the late science fiction author Ursula K. Le Guin about a world where the seasons are so long, there are warmyears and coldyears, and the album is inspired by her as well, exploring "different ways of being." She made much of the album with little Casio keyboard and Garageband
The first single from the album is "Eliza," a rippling, dreamy synthpop track where she sings "Voices, strong as the trees / Loud as the sea, wild and free / Echoes hang in the air / All I can hear surrounding me." We've got the premiere of the animated video for "Eliza" and you can watch that, and check out the artwork and tracklist, below.
Warmyear - I Wear The Memory tracklist
01. Starlight
02. Eliza
03. Spooker
04. To Turn Away
05. Magic Hour
06. Our Job Is To Love
07. Leave It Lying
08. Just See You
09. Have To Learn
10. Running Towards Another Day