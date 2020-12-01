Warp Records is now on Bandcamp

UK independent label Warp Records has been forward-thinking since 1989; known primarily for electronic music, they've released a wide variety of styles during the last 31 years. Just in time for the final Bandcamp Friday fundraiser of the year this week, the label has now brought its deep catalog to Bandcamp.

Some of the great Warp titles you can now stream include Boards of Canada's Music Has a Right to Children, Aphex Twin's Come to Daddy and Selected Ambient Works Vol II, Broadcast's The Noise Made by People, LFO's Frequencies, Autechre's Confield, Squarepusher's Go Plastic, Jamie Lidell's Multiply, Maximo Park's A Certain Trigger, Daniel Lopatin's Uncut Gems score, Mount Kimbie's Love What Survives, Battles' Mirrored, Kelela's Take Me Apart, and tons more.

In addition to streaming and downloads, you can also order vinyl, CDs and merch from Bandcamp. Stream the titles mentioned in this post below, and check out Warp's Bandcamp here.