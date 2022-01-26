Warpaint announce first album in 6 years, ‘Radiate Like This,’ share new song “Champion”

Warpaint have announced their first album in six years, Radiate Like This, which follows 2016's Heads Up and comes out on May 6 via Virgin, following three consecutive albums on Rough Trade (pre-order). The first single is "Champion," a chilled-out, atmospheric rock song that finds Warpaint's trademark sound in fine form. The band say the song is about "being a champion to oneself and for others" and they add, "We are all in this together, life is too short not to strive for excellence in all that we do." Listen and watch the visualizer below.

Tracklist

1. Champion

2. Hips

3. Hard To Tell You

4. Stevie

5. Like Sweetness

6. Trouble

7. Proof

8. Altar

9. Melting

10. Send Nudes

Warpaint -- 2022 Tour Dates

05-09 Paris, France - La Cigale

05-11 Bristol, England - O2 Academy

05-12 Manchester, England - Albert Hall

05-13 Glasgow, Scotland - SWG3 Galvanisers

05-14 Dublin, Ireland - National Stadium

05-17 Bexhill, England - De La Warr Pavilion

05-18 London, England - The Roundhouse

05-20 Berlin, Germany - Huxleys

05-21 Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall

05-22 Hamburg, Germany - Fabrik

05-24 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso

05-26 Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique

05-28 Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

06-01 Istanbul, Turkey - Zorlu Performing Arts Center

06-03 Barcelona, Spain - Primavera Sound