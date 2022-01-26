Warpaint announce first album in 6 years, ‘Radiate Like This,’ share new song “Champion”
Warpaint have announced their first album in six years, Radiate Like This, which follows 2016's Heads Up and comes out on May 6 via Virgin, following three consecutive albums on Rough Trade (pre-order). The first single is "Champion," a chilled-out, atmospheric rock song that finds Warpaint's trademark sound in fine form. The band say the song is about "being a champion to oneself and for others" and they add, "We are all in this together, life is too short not to strive for excellence in all that we do." Listen and watch the visualizer below.
Tracklist
1. Champion
2. Hips
3. Hard To Tell You
4. Stevie
5. Like Sweetness
6. Trouble
7. Proof
8. Altar
9. Melting
10. Send Nudes
Warpaint -- 2022 Tour Dates
05-09 Paris, France - La Cigale
05-11 Bristol, England - O2 Academy
05-12 Manchester, England - Albert Hall
05-13 Glasgow, Scotland - SWG3 Galvanisers
05-14 Dublin, Ireland - National Stadium
05-17 Bexhill, England - De La Warr Pavilion
05-18 London, England - The Roundhouse
05-20 Berlin, Germany - Huxleys
05-21 Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall
05-22 Hamburg, Germany - Fabrik
05-24 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso
05-26 Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique
05-28 Warsaw, Poland - Progresja
06-01 Istanbul, Turkey - Zorlu Performing Arts Center
06-03 Barcelona, Spain - Primavera Sound