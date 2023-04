Warpaint announce headline dates around Postal Service/Death Cab tour

Warpaint will be on the road this summer opening for a few East Coast dates of the Postal Service / Death Cab for Cutie tour, and they've just announced a few headline shows as well. They'll play NYC's Brooklyn Bowl on September 12 followed by dates in Boston and Columbus. Tickets for those headline dates go on sale Friday, April 7 at 10 AM.

The band's shows with Postal Service/Death Cab include NYC's Madison Square Garden on September 19 & 20. All dates are listed below.

WARPAINT - 2023 TOUR DATES

10 JUN SYD FOR SOLEN 2023 FREDERIKSBERG, DENMARK

12 JUN ROYAL FESTIVAL HALL LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM

14 JUN ZITADELLE SPANDAU BERLIN, GERMANY

15 JUN BERGENFEST 2023 BERGEN, NORWAY

16 JUN PIKNIK I PARKEN 2023 OSLO, NORWAY

17 JUN FRIENDS OF MAIFELD DERBY E.V. MANNHEIM, GERMANY

18 JUN PINKPOP 2023 LANDGRAAF, NETHERLANDS

20 JUN OVO HYDRO GLASGOW, UNITED KINGDOM

21 JUN THE PIECE HALL HALIFAX, UNITED KINGDOM

21 JUN GLASTONBURY FESTIVAL 2023 PILTON, UNITED KINGDOM

24 JUN LIVE IS LIVE 2023 ANTWERPEN, BELGIUM

28 JUN SALA APOLO BARCELONA, SPAIN

29 JUN NOCHES DEL BOTÁNICO MADRID, SPAIN

12 SEP BROOKLYN BOWL BROOKLYN, UNITED STATES

13 SEP PARADISE ROCK CLUB BOSTON, UNITED STATES

15 SEP A&R MUSIC BAR COLUMBUS, UNITED STATES

17 SEP MEADOW BROOK AMPHITHEATRE ROCHESTER HILLS, UNITED STATES

19 SEP MADISON SQUARE GARDEN NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

20 SEP MADISON SQUARE GARDEN NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

21 SEP TD PAVILION AT THE MANN PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES

24 SEP ARMORY MINNEAPOLIS, UNITED STATES

26 SEP MISSION BALLROOM DENVER, UNITED STATES

27 SEP MISSION BALLROOM DENVER, UNITED STATES

28 SEP MISSION BALLROOM DENVER, UNITED STATES