Warpaint announce North American summer tour

Warpaint are releasing their first album in six years, Radiate Like This, in May, and they've now announced a North American tour supporting it. Shows begin in Philadelphia in July and include stops in Washington DC, NYC, Toronto, Los Angeles, Seattle, Vancouver and more, wrapping up in Portland in August. See all dates below.
The NYC show is at Brooklyn Made on July 24. Tickets to all dates go on sale Friday, April 22 at 10 AM local.
WARPAINT: 2022 TOUR
03 May Rough Trade East London, United Kingdom
06 May Metronome Nottingham, United Kingdom
09 May La Cigale Paris, France
11 May O2 Academy Bristol Bristol, United Kingdom
12 May Albert Hall Manchester, United Kingdom
13 May SWG3 Glasgow, United Kingdom
14 May The National Stadium Dublin, Ireland
17 May De La Warr Pavilion Bexhill On Sea, United Kingdom
18 May Roundhouse London, United Kingdom
20 May Huxleys Neue Welt Berlin, Germany
21 May Live Music Hall Cologne, Germany
22 May Fabrik Hamburg, Germany
24 May Paradiso Amsterdam, Netherlands
26 May Ancienne Belgique Brussels, Belgium
28 May Progresja Warsaw, Poland
01 Jun Zorlu Center for Performing Arts İstanbul, Turkey
03 Jun Primavera Sound 2022 Sant Adrià De Besòs, Spain
20 Jul Brooklyn Bowl Philly Philadelphia, United States
22 Jul Capital Turnaround Washington, United States
23 Jul The Sinclair Cambridge, United States
24 Jul Brooklyn Made New York, United States
27 Jul The Opera House Toronto, Canada
28 Jul El Club Detroit, United States
18 Aug Observatory Santa Ana, United States
19 Aug Psycho Las Vegas Festival 2022 Las Vegas, United States
19 Aug The Ford Los Angeles, United States
22 Aug The Uc Theatre Berkeley, United States
23 Aug Ace Of Spades Sacramento, United States
25 Aug The Crocodile Seattle, United States
26 Aug Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, Canada
27 Aug Revolution Hall Portland, United States