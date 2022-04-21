Warpaint announce North American summer tour

Warpaint are releasing their first album in six years, Radiate Like This, in May, and they've now announced a North American tour supporting it. Shows begin in Philadelphia in July and include stops in Washington DC, NYC, Toronto, Los Angeles, Seattle, Vancouver and more, wrapping up in Portland in August. See all dates below.

The NYC show is at Brooklyn Made on July 24. Tickets to all dates go on sale Friday, April 22 at 10 AM local.

WARPAINT: 2022 TOUR

03 May Rough Trade East London, United Kingdom

06 May Metronome Nottingham, United Kingdom

09 May La Cigale Paris, France

11 May O2 Academy Bristol Bristol, United Kingdom

12 May Albert Hall Manchester, United Kingdom

13 May SWG3 Glasgow, United Kingdom

14 May The National Stadium Dublin, Ireland

17 May De La Warr Pavilion Bexhill On Sea, United Kingdom

18 May Roundhouse London, United Kingdom

20 May Huxleys Neue Welt Berlin, Germany

21 May Live Music Hall Cologne, Germany

22 May Fabrik Hamburg, Germany

24 May Paradiso Amsterdam, Netherlands

26 May Ancienne Belgique Brussels, Belgium

28 May Progresja Warsaw, Poland

01 Jun Zorlu Center for Performing Arts İstanbul, Turkey

03 Jun Primavera Sound 2022 Sant Adrià De Besòs, Spain

20 Jul Brooklyn Bowl Philly Philadelphia, United States

22 Jul Capital Turnaround Washington, United States

23 Jul The Sinclair Cambridge, United States

24 Jul Brooklyn Made New York, United States

27 Jul The Opera House Toronto, Canada

28 Jul El Club Detroit, United States

18 Aug Observatory Santa Ana, United States

19 Aug Psycho Las Vegas Festival 2022 Las Vegas, United States

19 Aug The Ford Los Angeles, United States

22 Aug The Uc Theatre Berkeley, United States

23 Aug Ace Of Spades Sacramento, United States

25 Aug The Crocodile Seattle, United States

26 Aug Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, Canada

27 Aug Revolution Hall Portland, United States