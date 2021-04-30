Warpaint share new song “Lilys” from HBO Max’s ‘Made for Love’

If you watched new HBO Max sci-fi comedy Made for Love you may remember Warpaint appeared briefly -- very briefly -- in the series when characters played by Cristin Milioti and Billy Magnussen attend a concert. They're in it an almost comically short time but one positive is that the song Warpaint perform in the episode was new, and that's now been shared. Dark and slinky, "Lilys" is Warpaint's first new single since 2016’s Heads Up.

Stream "Lilys" that below.

Warpaint also recently covered Gang of Four's "Paralysed" for the upcoming Andy Gill tribute The Problem of Leisure.

Made for Love is definitely worth checking out -- the whole first season is available to stream on HBO Max -- and you can watch the trailer for it below.