Warren Ellis working on music with Hope Sandoval

Longtime Nick Cave collaborator/Bad Seed Warren Ellis has been keeping busy with projects including a new documentary with Nick, the soundtrack to a nature documentary, the score for Netflix's Blonde adaptation, and he has still more up his sleeve, too. Paste points out that in a since-deleted tweet from Saturday (1/23), Ellis said he was working on music with Hope Sandoval of Mazzy Star. "Been in the studio working on some new Hope Sandoval tracks," he wrote. "What a voice she has."

That's all the information we have so far, but a collaboration between the two sounds very promising already. Stay tuned.

We last heard from Hope when she appeared on a tribute album to Psychic Ills' Tres Warren a few months ago, singing on "I'll Walk With You" with Ills' co-founder, bassist and vocalist Elizabeth Hart. Hear that below.