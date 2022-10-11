Warthog announce Brooklyn show with Vaaska, Mock Execution, Lifeless Dark & more

New York hardcore band Warthog will close out the year with a Brooklyn show. "A Very Larry Xmas" happens at Elsewhere on December 28, and the lineup also features long-running TX hardcore band Vaaska (members of Power Trip and The Impalers including Chris Ulsh), Chicago punks Mock Execution, crusty Boston thrashers Lifeless Dark (Mind Eraser's Chris Corry included), and NYC's Abism. Tickets are on sale now.

Warthog are also supporting Integrity at their first-ever NYC show at Warsaw on November 26, which is also with Indecision, All Out War, and The Fight.

Warthog have a few more shows lined up this fall too; see those, and stream their most recent release, a self-titled, three song EP, below.

WARTHOG: 2022 TOUR

10/15/2022 Trend New England Lowell, MA

11/01/2022 Sonia Cambridge, MA

11/05/2022 Hi-Dive Denver, CO

11/26/2022 Warsaw Brooklyn, NY

12/28/2022 Elsewhere Brooklyn, NY