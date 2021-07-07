Washed Out announces North American tour, shares Buscabulla remix
Washed Out has announced a 2022 North American tour, a 24-date trek that begins January 10 in Asheville, NC and wraps up February 12 in Atlanta, with stops in Nashville, Dallas, San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, Denver, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Boston, NYC, Philly and more. All dates are listed below.
The L.A. show is at The Wiltern Theatre on 1/20 (tickets) and the NYC show is at Brooklyn Steel on 2/7 (tickets). Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, July 9 at 10 AM Eastern with a fan presale starting today (2/7) at 3 PM Eastern.
In other news, Washed Out have also shared the Buscabulla remix of "Too Late" from last year's Purple Noon and you can listen to that below.
Washed Out - 2022 Tour Dates
Mon. Jan. 10 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel
Tue. Jan. 11 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
Thu. Jan. 13 - Houston, TX - Stereo Live
Fri. Jan. 14 - Austin, TX - Empire
Sat. Jan. 15 - Dallas, TX - The Granada Theatre
Mon. Jan. 17 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
Tue. Jan. 18 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory
Thu. Jan. 20 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern Theatre
Fri. Jan. 21 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory
Sat. Jan. 22 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency
Mon. Jan. 24 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom
Tue. Jan. 25 - Seattle, WA - Showbox at the Market
Fri. Jan. 28 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Gallery
Sat. Jan. 29 - Denver, CO - The Gothic Theatre
Mon. Jan. 31 - Minneapolis, MN - USA - Fine Line
Tue. Feb. 01 - Chicago, IL - Metro
Thu. Feb. 03 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Theatre
Fri. Feb. 04 - Montreal, QC - L'Astral
Sat. Feb. 05 - Boston, MA - Paradise
Mon. Feb. 07 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
Wed. Feb. 09 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
Thu. Feb. 10 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
Fri. Feb. 11 - Chapel Hill, NC - Cat's Cradle
Sat. Feb. 12 - Atlanta GA - The Eastern