Washed Out announces North American tour, shares Buscabulla remix

Washed Out has announced a 2022 North American tour, a 24-date trek that begins January 10 in Asheville, NC and wraps up February 12 in Atlanta, with stops in Nashville, Dallas, San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, Denver, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Boston, NYC, Philly and more. All dates are listed below.

The L.A. show is at The Wiltern Theatre on 1/20 (tickets) and the NYC show is at Brooklyn Steel on 2/7 (tickets). Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, July 9 at 10 AM Eastern with a fan presale starting today (2/7) at 3 PM Eastern.

In other news, Washed Out have also shared the Buscabulla remix of "Too Late" from last year's Purple Noon and you can listen to that below.

Washed Out - 2022 Tour Dates

Mon. Jan. 10 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel

Tue. Jan. 11 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

Thu. Jan. 13 - Houston, TX - Stereo Live

Fri. Jan. 14 - Austin, TX - Empire

Sat. Jan. 15 - Dallas, TX - The Granada Theatre

Mon. Jan. 17 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

Tue. Jan. 18 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory

Thu. Jan. 20 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern Theatre

Fri. Jan. 21 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

Sat. Jan. 22 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency

Mon. Jan. 24 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

Tue. Jan. 25 - Seattle, WA - Showbox at the Market

Fri. Jan. 28 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Gallery

Sat. Jan. 29 - Denver, CO - The Gothic Theatre

Mon. Jan. 31 - Minneapolis, MN - USA - Fine Line

Tue. Feb. 01 - Chicago, IL - Metro

Thu. Feb. 03 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Theatre

Fri. Feb. 04 - Montreal, QC - L'Astral

Sat. Feb. 05 - Boston, MA - Paradise

Mon. Feb. 07 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

Wed. Feb. 09 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

Thu. Feb. 10 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

Fri. Feb. 11 - Chapel Hill, NC - Cat's Cradle

Sat. Feb. 12 - Atlanta GA - The Eastern