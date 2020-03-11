Washington D.C.’s 9:30 Club & other venues cancel shows due to coronavirus

As the coronavirus, which is now officially classified as a pandemic, spreads across the country, multiple cities have begun enacting large gathering bans, including San Francisco and Seattle. Washington D.C.'s health department also recommended the cancellation of gatherings of 1000 people or more, as Reuters reports, and because of that, a group of venues in the city have cancelled all of their upcoming shows through March 31. Shows at the venues affected, which include The 9:30 Club, Lincoln Theater, The Anthem, and 9:30 Club-presented shows at U Street Music Hall, are set to resume on April 1. Read a letter from 9:30 Club about the cancellations below:

March Concert Update: While we wake up every day looking forward to welcoming fans into our venues, D.C.’s Mayor Bowser has just recommended that gatherings of 1,000 or more people be suspended until March 31. After tonight, to be cautious, we are postponing all I.M.P. events scheduled at the 9:30 Club, Lincoln Theatre and The Anthem, as well as shows 9:30 Club Presents at U Street Music Hall, regardless of the size of the gathering. Shows will begin again April 1. Patrons who have tickets for tonight’s shows can choose to attend as planned — or if they prefer not to attend, they can contact us for a refund. We are communicating with ticketholders now with full instructions. For patrons who have tickets for other shows in March, we will be in touch and will make them aware once we have a new show date. If they’re unable to attend on the new date, they may request tickets to another show of similar value or a refund. The health of our employees, patrons, community and artists is paramount. We’re hoping everyone takes the precautions health experts have been sharing. We look forward to seeing everyone in April and beyond.

March shows at the affected venues include Dashboard Confessional and The Get Up Kids at 9:30 Club 3/14-3/15 (postponed), Best Coast and Mannequin Pussy at 9:30 Club 3/19 (postponed), Caribou and Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith at 9:30 Club 3/26, Soccer Mommy and Tomberlin at 9:30 Club 3/28, Polica and Wilsen at 9:30 Club 3/29, Third Eye Blind and Saves The Day at 9:30 Club 3/30, Sturgill Simpson and Tyler Childers at The Anthem 3/15-3/16 (postponed), Blood Orange and Tei Shi at Lincoln Hall 3/18, and Beach Bunny at U Street Music Hall 3/27.

Also: They Might Be Giants have postponed their April shows at LIncoln Theater.