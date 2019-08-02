watch 100+ kids jump the fence into Lollapalooza

Lollapalooza is underway, and apparently 100-something kids had the bright idea to all jump the fence at once to get in. Somebody caught it all on video, and it's since gone viral. Security doesn't appear to stop any of them, except for one kid who has a prosthetic leg. The rest seem to make it in, though no word if they ended up getting thrown out later. Watch it all go down above.

UPDATE: They all got thrown out.

