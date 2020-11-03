Watch 2 Chainz endorse Biden/Harris at Obama’s rally in Atlanta

2 Chainz spoke and performed at former President Barack Obama's rally in Atlanta on Monday (11/2) and endorsed Biden/Harris. "I think this next administration that I support, which is Biden/Harris, they offer something different," he said. "I speak on being different, I speak on embracing being different. And without further ado, I'm different." Then the piano of his 2012 hit "I'm Different" started playing, and 2 Chainz went into a performance of the song. Watch:

He also posted a picture of him with Obama and wrote, "Mannnnnnnnnnn some of yal know how jelly I been over the years not meeting Obama , but that is now history and something to scratch off my bucket list 🙌🏿💙🙏🏿💯💪🏿#VOTE"

Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Nine Inch Nails, Eminem, Bruce Springsteen, and many others endorsed Biden/Harris too.