Watch 2022 Grammy performances: J Balvin, Nas, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Chris Stapleton, more

"It's not an awards show. It's a concert where we also give out awards," Grammys host Trevor Noah said at the top of tonight's Grammys telecast, which is live from Las Vegas' MGM Grand Arena.

It felt that way too, as the night opened with Silk Sonic performing "777," then a little Trevor Noah opening monologue -- "we're gonna be singing, we're gonna be dancing, we're gonna be keeping people's names out our mouths" -- then Olivia Rodrigo performed "Drivers License," followed by J Balvin with Maria Becerra performing "Qué Más Pues?," all before a single award was given out.

BTS were on hand to perform "Butter" in a complex "art heist" production number, and Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow performed a medley of Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and “Industry Baby."

Billie Eilish, wearing a Taylor Hawkins sweatshirt, performed "Happier Than Ever" with brother/collaborator Finneas.

Nas performed a medley of “I Can,” “Made You Look,” “One Mic,” and “Rare” backed by a full band and horn section.

Chris Stapleton performed "Cold," which won Best Country Song earlier in the day, backed by a string section. That's on his album Starting Over which won Best Country Album (He also won Best Country Solo Performance for "You Should Probably Leave").

Jon Batiste gave an extremely energetic performance of "Freedom."

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky introduced (via video) John Legend who performed "Free" with Ukraine artists Siuzanna Iglidan, Mika Newton, and Lyuba Yakimchuk.

Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr, Ben Platt and Rachel Ziegler performed a medley of Stephen Sondheim's "Not a Day Goes By," "Send in the Clowns," and "Somewhere" for the well-done In Memoriam segment that opened with an extended tribute to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

H.E.R. performed with Lenny Kravitz, Travis Barker, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis performed a medley of “Damage," “We Made It,” and “Are You Gonna Go My Way.”

Brandi Carlile performed "Right on Time."

Tony Bennett, who has retired from performing, gave a video introduction to his Love for Sale collaborator Lady Gaga who sang “Love for Sale” and “Do I Love You."

There were also a few performances during the pre-telecast ceremony where most of the Grammys were given out, including Allison Russell, Curtis Stewart, Jimmie Allen and more.

Watch video of the 2022 Grammy performances below.