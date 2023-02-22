Watch a 10-minute clip of Enslaved’s new concert film

Along with the release of their upcoming album Heimdal, Norwegian metal vets Enslaved are putting out their 2021 livestreamed event The Otherworldly Big Band Experience as a concert film. It will be available on Blu-ray as a bonus disc with select limited edition formats of the album, and you can get a taste now, as we're premiering a 10-minute clip of "Hiindsiight" from the film. The band's towering performance comes with some very psychedelic visuals. Check it out below.

Enslaved are also going on a co-headlining North American tour with Finland's Insomnium (whose new album Anno 1969 comes out this week), with support from NYC's Black Anvil. The tour begins at NYC's Irving Plaza on April 5. All dates are listed below.

Heimdal comes out March 3 via Nuclear Blast, and you can pick up our exclusive white vinyl variant, limited to 200.

Insomnium/Enslaved/Black Anvil -- 2023 Tour

04/05 New York, NY – Irving Plaza

04/06 Boston, MA – Big Night Live

04/07 Montreal, QC – Corona Theatre

04/08 Toronto, ON – The Opera House

04/10 April Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall

04/11 April Chicago, IL – House Of Blues

04/12 Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

04/14 Denver, CO – The Gothic Theatre

04/15 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

04/17 Seattle, WA – The Crocodile

04/18 Vancouver, BC – The Rickshaw

04/19 Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre

04/21 Berkeley, CA – The UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall

04/22 Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre

04/23 Phoenix, AZ – Nile Theater

04/25 Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live

04/26 Dallas, TX – The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

04/28 Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

04/29 Raleigh, NC – Lincoln Theatre

04/30 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage