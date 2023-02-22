Watch a 10-minute clip of Enslaved’s new concert film
Along with the release of their upcoming album Heimdal, Norwegian metal vets Enslaved are putting out their 2021 livestreamed event The Otherworldly Big Band Experience as a concert film. It will be available on Blu-ray as a bonus disc with select limited edition formats of the album, and you can get a taste now, as we're premiering a 10-minute clip of "Hiindsiight" from the film. The band's towering performance comes with some very psychedelic visuals. Check it out below.
Enslaved are also going on a co-headlining North American tour with Finland's Insomnium (whose new album Anno 1969 comes out this week), with support from NYC's Black Anvil. The tour begins at NYC's Irving Plaza on April 5. All dates are listed below.
Heimdal comes out March 3 via Nuclear Blast, and you can pick up our exclusive white vinyl variant, limited to 200.
Insomnium/Enslaved/Black Anvil -- 2023 Tour
04/05 New York, NY – Irving Plaza
04/06 Boston, MA – Big Night Live
04/07 Montreal, QC – Corona Theatre
04/08 Toronto, ON – The Opera House
04/10 April Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall
04/11 April Chicago, IL – House Of Blues
04/12 Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater
04/14 Denver, CO – The Gothic Theatre
04/15 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
04/17 Seattle, WA – The Crocodile
04/18 Vancouver, BC – The Rickshaw
04/19 Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre
04/21 Berkeley, CA – The UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall
04/22 Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre
04/23 Phoenix, AZ – Nile Theater
04/25 Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live
04/26 Dallas, TX – The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
04/28 Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse
04/29 Raleigh, NC – Lincoln Theatre
04/30 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage