Watch a 6-minute preview for ‘MacGruber’ TV series that premieres in December

Will Forte's SNL character MacGruber will soon be making life saving inventions out of household materials and getting in and out of ultra sticky situations on the new series adaptation that debuts December 16 via NBC's Peacock streaming service. The eight-episode season also features Kristen Wiig and Ryan Phillippe, both of whom were in the 2010 MacGruber movie, and the show also features Billy Zane as the main villain, as well as Sam Elliott, Laurence Fishburne, Joseph Lee Anderson, and Timothy V. Murphy. Here's the synopsis

After rotting in prison for over a decade, America’s ultimate hero and uber patriot MacGruber (Will Forte) is finally released. His mission: to take down a mysterious villain from his past—Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth (Billy Zane). With the entire world in the crosshairs, MacGruber must reassemble his old team, Vicki St. Elmo (Kristen Wiig) and Dixon Piper (Ryan Phillippe), in order to defeat the forces of evil.

You can get a taste via a six-minute clip that's done in a Dateline-style interview that catches us up on MacGruber's time in prison as well as his tendency to not play by the book and to rip out his enemies' throats. Watch that below.