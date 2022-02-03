Watch a clip from the Nick Cave & Warren Ellis film ‘I Know This Much to Be True’

This Much I Know to Be True is an upcoming feature film about Nick Cave and Warren Ellis that "captures their exceptional creative relationship as they bring to life songs from albums Ghosteen and Carnage." Directed by Andrew Dominik, it's a companion piece to their 2016 performance film/documentary One More Time With Feeling.

The film will premiere at the 2022 SXSW film festival and they've just released a clip from it, that includes Nick talking about how he views himself as an artist and a human being, as well as footage of Nick performing "Lavender Fields" with a string quartet that Warren conducts. You can watch that below.

Nick and Warren are set to begin their North American tour in March and they just added more dates to it.

You can pick up Ghosteen, Carnage and more Nick Cave vinyl in the BV shop.