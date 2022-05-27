Watch a clip of Flea in new ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Disney+ series

New Star Wars limited series Obi-Wan Kenobi premiered today on Disney+, and it stars Ewan McGregor, reprising his prequels role as the titular Jedi master. Mild spoilers: picking up 10 years after Revenge of the Sith, he's gone into hiding on Tatooine to watch over a young Luke Skywalker and keep him from being discovered by the Empire. The six-part series has a lot of notable names in small roles, including Red Hot Chili Peppers' bassist Flea, who plays one of the non-Empire bad guys in the first two episodes that dropped today.

Twitter user Ryan J Simpson made a short video with clips of Flea in the series that is set to RHCP's "Californication." It also has more spoilers from the show, so consider yourself warned before watching below. You can watch the trailer for the show below as well.

Other Obi-Wan Kenobi cast members include Benny Safdie, PEN15's Maya Erskine, Kumail Nanjiani, Rupert Friend, Joel Edgerton, Sung Kang, O'Shea Jackson Jr, and Jimmy Smits and Hayden Christensen both reprising roles they played in the prequels.

This is far from Flea's first acting role. His filmography includes Back to the Future 2 & 3, The Big Lebowski, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, My Own Private Idaho, Less Than Zero, Suburbia, The Outsiders, and Son in Law.

Flea will be out with Red Hot Chili Peppers starting next week on their world tour, supporting new album Unlimited Love.