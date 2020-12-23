Watch a free ‘Minnesota Hardcore’ docu-series on Replacements, Husker Du, Soul Asylum & more

PBS is currently rolling out a free web docu-series, Minnesota Hardcore, which looks at the Twin Cities hardcore scene from 1980-1985 and highlights The Replacements, Husker Du, and Soul Asylum (and pre-Soul Asylum band Loud Fast Rules), as well as smaller bands from the region like The Blu Hippos, Todlachen, Rifle Sport and Red Meat. It features interviews with those who were there, including musicians, show promoters (like Lori Barbero, who went on to form Babes In Toyland), fanzine creators, frequent show-goers, a bartender at Goofy’s Upper Deck (which hosted punk shows), and more.

There are currently seven episodes out, including an entire episode on Husker Du that features tons of old live footage and photos, and the final episode is coming on New Year's Day. We haven't watched the whole thing yet, but it looks awesome so far and the trailer gives you a pretty good idea of what to expect. Check that out below and start watching Minnesota Hardcore at the Twin Cities PBS Originals website.

