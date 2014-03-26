Watch a full Kraftwerk concert from…1970!

Dangerous Minds just brought to our attention this early Kraftwerk performance on German TV show Rockpalast that was just uploaded to YouTube (by Chunklet). Very early -- 1970, the year Kraftwerk formed. This was when they looked like hippies, back before the late Klaus Dinger left to form Neu! and before they turned into the men machine we know and love today. It's weird, experimental stuff -- though they lock into some killer grooves too -- and you can watch the whole thing below.

You can catch Kraftwerk -- the 3-D robot version -- live on tour this year, including their two sold-out shows at NYC's United Palace next week.

Rockpalast is still on the air, by the way, and recently showed the current version of Kraftwerk, which you can watch over at their website. Watch that 1970 Rockpalast performance in full below...