San Diego artist McHank (who created the Perpetually Twelve zine in the early 2000s, followed by That Perpetually Twelve Internet Show on YouTube in the late 2000s) has been uploading old full-concert live videos to his YouTube channel lately, like Q and Not U in 2002, NOFX and Bad Religion at Warped Tour 1998, Bad Religion again in 1999, and more, and he just uploaded a video of the full set that Fugazi played at The Edge in Palo Alto, CA on February 21, 1999, on their tour supporting 1998's End Hits. New live music content is more exciting than ever in these concert-less times, especially when it's Fugazi, who have been broken up for almost two decades and who still show no real signs of reuniting. The video is an awesome document of a bygone era, and Fugazi sound great in it. Check it out below.

McHank also put out a Fugazi issue of Perpetually Twelve that you can purchase at the Dischord website.

We also recently posted a never-before-seen video of Fugazi at 924 Gilman in 1989.

And while Fugazi remain broken up, Ian MacKaye and Joe Lally's new band Coriky (which also includes Amy Farina) just released their great debut album last month.

Update: Sohrab Habibion (Edsel, Obits, SAVAK) has uploaded over 60 DC hardcore live videos he shot in the '80s of Fugazi, Dag Nasty, Government Issue, Scream, Moss Icon, Shudder To Think, Descendents, 7Seconds, GWAR, and much more.

Setlist (via)

Break

Place Position

Facet Squared

Do You Like Me

And the Same

Rend It

Recap Modotti

Closed Captioned

F/D

Long Division

Target

Suggestion

Floating Boy

Merchandise

Public Witness Program

Five Corporations

Encore:

Arpeggiator

Stacks

Sieve-Fisted Find

Repeater

Encore 2:

Number 5

Version

Outro