Watch a new doc on the late Sean Reinert ft. Testament, Megadeth, Meshuggah members & more

Yesterday (1/24) was exactly one year since we lost legendary metal drummer Sean Reinert of Cynic and Death, and in honor of the anniversary, a new hour-long documentary on Reinert by filmmaker Philipp Koch of DrumTalk was released. As MetalSucks points out, it features Gene Hoglan (Testament, Dark Angel, Death, etc), Tomas Haake (Meshuggah), Dirk Verbeuren (Megadeth, ex-Soilwork), Steve Di Giorgio (Testament, Death, etc.), Flo Mounier (Cryptopsy), Lee Harrison (Monstrosity, Malevolent Creation), and Gus Rios (Malevolent Creation, Gruesome) all speaking about their appreciation of Sean, and it's also full of previously unreleased footage of the late drummer. The description from DrumTalk reads:

This is my tribute to my biggest drum influence -- in early 2020 I filmed segments with Gene Hoglan, Tomas Haake, Dirk Verbeuren, Flo Mounier and Steve DiGiorgio and when covid started I had to do Gus Rios and Lee Harrison remotely. Felipe Belalcazar gave me access to the footage he shot with Sean for his Death documentary. I'm so thankful for everything I learned from Sean and I'm glad I knew him.

Sean Reinert is one of the most important drummers in metal music. His playing on Death's Human record and his work in Cynic, Portal and all his other projects was influencing so many drummers that his place in the drum commmunity cannot be overstated. He died unexpectedly on the 24th January of 2020 and it's a incredible loss to both musicians and all the people who knew him.

Thanks to everyone involved in this for your support and effort.

And thank you Sean Reinert for everything you did.

We miss you.