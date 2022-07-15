Watch a new Hunter S. Thompson video from ‘The Kentucky Derby is Decadent & Depraved’ reissue

The Kentucky Derby is Decadent & Depraved, the 2012 Hunter S Thompson tribute album that was produced by the late Hal Willner and features music by Bill Frisell and appearances from Tim Robbins, Dr. John, Ralph Steadman, Annie Ross, John Joyce III and Will Forte, got its first-ever vinyl pressing earlier this summer and is now on its second pressing.

We've got the premiere of a new animated video for "In A Box Not Far From Ours," which features Robbins as Thompson, and Ralph Steadman, the illustrator whose iconic work is long-associated with Thompson and who was with the writer on his infamous trip to the Kentucky Derby, appears as himself. Steadman's illustrations are brought to life in this video as well. Watch it below.