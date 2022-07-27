Watch a new trailer for David Bowie documentary ‘Moonage Daydream’

A new trailer has arrived for Moonage Daydream, Brett Morgen's new David Bowie documentary and "immersive cinematic experience" made from thousands of hours of rare performance footage. Like the teaser trailer, the new two minute clip is more vibe than narrative, featuring flashes of images and clips intercut with quotes from reviews. Watch it below.

Moonage Daydream, which is the first Bowie documentary approved by his estate, premiered at Cannes Film Festival in May, and it arrives in theaters and on IMAX on September 16, with streaming on HBO Max to follow in 2023.

Order classic bowie albums on vinyl in the BV store.