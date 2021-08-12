Watch a new trailer for St. Vincent & Carrie Brownstein’s ‘The Nowhere Inn’

The Nowhere Inn, the film co-written by and starring Carrie Brownstein and St. Vincent's Annie Clark arrives in theaters and VOD on September 17 after making its premiere at the online, 2020 edition of Sundance. We saw a teaser trailer back in May, and now the new official trailer has arrived. It includes footage of St. Vincent performing live on her tour supporting 2017's MASSEDUCTION, and beyond that, things seem to take a turn for the surreal and meta-referential.

Read the film's synopsis

Sleater-Kinney released Path of Wellness in June, and they're on tour with Wilco right now. St. Vincent's tour supporting her new album Daddy's Home is set to begin in September.

The Nowhere Inn Synopsis:

From real-life friends Annie Clark (a.k.a. GRAMMY award-winning recording and touring artist St. Vincent) and Carrie Brownstein (Portlandia, Sleater-Kinney) comes the metafictional account of two creative forces banding together to make a documentary about St. Vincent’s music, touring life, and on-stage persona. But they quickly discover unpredictable forces lurking within subject and filmmaker that threaten to derail the friendship, the project, and the duo’s creative lives

