Watch a trailer for post-punk doc ‘Rip it Up & Start Again’ ft Raincoats, PiL, Throbbing Gristle, more

Simon Reynolds' 2005 book Rip it Up and Start Again is an amazing chronicle of the original post-punk scene, tracking its players from student centers and bombed-out warehouses through the early '80s when it transformed into goth, synthpop, New Romantic, and the New Pop movement that spawned ABC and Frankie Goes to Hollywood. It's now being adapted into a documentary directed by Nikolaos Katranis and Russell Craig Richardson, with Academy Award winner Leon Gast.

The film features new interviews with Jah Wobble (PiL), Ana da Silva (Raincoats), Genesis Breyer-P-Orridge (Throbbing Gristle, Psychic TV), Mark Stewart (The Pop Group), Stephen Mallinder (Cabaret Voltaire) and more, as well as rare performance footage. There's no release date yet for the film but you can watch an extended trailer for it below.

Mark Stewart and Stephen Mallinder just released collaborative track "Cast No Shadow" which was inspired by the documentary and book.