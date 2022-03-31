Watch a trailer for the Failure doc ft. Hayley Williams, Maynard James Keenan, Jason Schwartzman, more

A documentary on the great alt-rock/heavy shoegaze band Failure has been in the works for a while, and today an extended seven-minute trailer has been released, featuring interviews with Paramore's Hayley Williams, Tool's Maynard James Keenan, Jason Schwartzman, Motley Crue's Tommy Lee, Mastodon's Troy Sanders, Butch Vig, Margaret Cho, Matt Pinfield, Queens of the Stone Age/A Perfect Circle's Troy Van Leeuwen (who also used to be in Failure), and members of Stone Temple Pilots, Silversun Pickups, and more.

"Failure ended up being one of those bands that we really, really resonated with," said Maynard. "The art that Failure has made is very authentic to me," said Troy Sanders, "It hits me right in the heart. In the world of rock and roll, I wouldn't be where I am now if it weren't for bands like Failure."

Butch Vig called Fantastic Planet one of his top 25 favorite albums ever, and Hayley Williams said, "It was the same feeling that I had as a 14 year old; that wall hit me and you feel like, like my heart was racing. It was the best feeling... I'd never really heard anything like that; it changed how I thought about music, and it kind of just made me more than ever want to be in a band."

The trailer also takes a darker turn as it touches on the heroin addiction that initially led to Failure's 1997 breakup, before they reunited in 2014. Watch the trailer below. The film is expected to be released in 2023.

Failure also have an upcoming tour, including a NYC show on June 24 at Warsaw. All dates are listed below.

Earlier this year, Failure pulled their music from Spotify.

Failure -- 2022 Tour Dates

June 2 San Diego, CA Music Box

June 3 Pioneertown, CA Pappy & Harriet’s

June 4 Las Vegas, CA Backstage Bar

June 5 Phoenix, AZ Crescent Ballroom

June 7 Albuquerque, NM Launchpad

June 8 Denver, CO Bluebird Theater

June 9 Omaha, NE The Waiting Room

June 10 Lawrence, KS The Granada Theater

June 11 St. Louis, MO Pop’s

June 12 Dallas, TX Trees

June 14 Austin, TX Mohawk

June 15 San Antonio, TX Paper Tiger

June 16 New Orleans, LA The Parish Room at House of Blues

June 17 Nashville, TN Exit/In

June 18 Birmingham, AL Saturn

June 19 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade

June 21 Raleigh, NC Cat’s Cradle

June 22 Baltimore, MD Sound Stage

June 23 Philadelphia, PA Underground Arts

June 24 New York, NY Warsaw

June 25 Boston, MA The Sinclair

June 26 Toronto, ON Velvet Underground

June 28 Detroit, MI The Crofoot

June 29 Pittsburgh, PA Mr. Smalls Theatre

June 30 Cleveland, OH Grog Shop

July 1 Chicago, IL Bottom Lounge

July 2 St. Paul, MN Turf Club

July 5 Seattle, WA Neumo’s

July 6 Portland, OR Hawthorne Theatre

July 7 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall

July 8 Los Angeles, CA The Regent Theatre

