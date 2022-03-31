Watch a trailer for the Failure doc ft. Hayley Williams, Maynard James Keenan, Jason Schwartzman, more
A documentary on the great alt-rock/heavy shoegaze band Failure has been in the works for a while, and today an extended seven-minute trailer has been released, featuring interviews with Paramore's Hayley Williams, Tool's Maynard James Keenan, Jason Schwartzman, Motley Crue's Tommy Lee, Mastodon's Troy Sanders, Butch Vig, Margaret Cho, Matt Pinfield, Queens of the Stone Age/A Perfect Circle's Troy Van Leeuwen (who also used to be in Failure), and members of Stone Temple Pilots, Silversun Pickups, and more.
"Failure ended up being one of those bands that we really, really resonated with," said Maynard. "The art that Failure has made is very authentic to me," said Troy Sanders, "It hits me right in the heart. In the world of rock and roll, I wouldn't be where I am now if it weren't for bands like Failure."
Butch Vig called Fantastic Planet one of his top 25 favorite albums ever, and Hayley Williams said, "It was the same feeling that I had as a 14 year old; that wall hit me and you feel like, like my heart was racing. It was the best feeling... I'd never really heard anything like that; it changed how I thought about music, and it kind of just made me more than ever want to be in a band."
The trailer also takes a darker turn as it touches on the heroin addiction that initially led to Failure's 1997 breakup, before they reunited in 2014. Watch the trailer below. The film is expected to be released in 2023.
Failure also have an upcoming tour, including a NYC show on June 24 at Warsaw. All dates are listed below.
Earlier this year, Failure pulled their music from Spotify.
Failure -- 2022 Tour Dates
June 2 San Diego, CA Music Box
June 3 Pioneertown, CA Pappy & Harriet’s
June 4 Las Vegas, CA Backstage Bar
June 5 Phoenix, AZ Crescent Ballroom
June 7 Albuquerque, NM Launchpad
June 8 Denver, CO Bluebird Theater
June 9 Omaha, NE The Waiting Room
June 10 Lawrence, KS The Granada Theater
June 11 St. Louis, MO Pop’s
June 12 Dallas, TX Trees
June 14 Austin, TX Mohawk
June 15 San Antonio, TX Paper Tiger
June 16 New Orleans, LA The Parish Room at House of Blues
June 17 Nashville, TN Exit/In
June 18 Birmingham, AL Saturn
June 19 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade
June 21 Raleigh, NC Cat’s Cradle
June 22 Baltimore, MD Sound Stage
June 23 Philadelphia, PA Underground Arts
June 24 New York, NY Warsaw
June 25 Boston, MA The Sinclair
June 26 Toronto, ON Velvet Underground
June 28 Detroit, MI The Crofoot
June 29 Pittsburgh, PA Mr. Smalls Theatre
June 30 Cleveland, OH Grog Shop
July 1 Chicago, IL Bottom Lounge
July 2 St. Paul, MN Turf Club
July 5 Seattle, WA Neumo’s
July 6 Portland, OR Hawthorne Theatre
July 7 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall
July 8 Los Angeles, CA The Regent Theatre
