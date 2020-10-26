Watch AC/DC’s reunited lineup perform together again in new “Shot In The Dark” video

AC/DC are reunited with all surviving Back In Black era members (Brian Johnson, Angus Young, Phil Rudd, and Cliff Williams, plus plus Angus and the late Malcolm's nephew Stevie Young), and they'll release their first album in six years, Power Up, on November 13 via Columbia. They band said they hope to tour when it's safe again, but meanwhile, you can watch them perform together for the first time since Brian and Phil's departures in the new video for "Shot In The Dark." As ever, they're giving it their all, and it's great to see Angus and Brian feeding off each other again. Watch below.

"This record is pretty much a dedication to Malcolm, my brother," Angus said about the new album, which features co-writing by Malcolm on every song. "It’s a tribute for him like Back in Black was a tribute to Bon Scott."

--