Watch Adrianne Lenker’s stunning NPR Tiny Desk from Joshua Tree National Park

Big Thief's Adrianne Lenker just released two excellent solo albums, songs and instrumentals, which were recorded in a cabin in the mountains in Western Massachusetts, and feature little more than Adrianne and her guitar. That bare-bones set-up is all Adrianne needs to hypnotize the listener, as she reminds you with her new Tiny Desk (Home) Concert. Recorded in a camper trailer parked in Joshua Tree National Park, this time it's literally just Adrianne and her acoustic guitar. She plays five songs from songs, and it's an absolutely stunning performance. Don't miss out on this one; watch it below.

Setlist

"zombie girl"

"two reverse"

"dragon eyes"

"anything"

"ingydar"

--