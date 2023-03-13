Watch AFI play ‘Sing the Sorrow’ in full; long-awaited vinyl reissue is here

AFI's classic, game-changing Sing the Sorrow turned 20 this past Saturday (3/11), and the band have been celebrating. As promised, they performed the album in full for what they say will be the "first and last time ever" at LA arena Kia Forum on Saturday with support from Jawbreaker, Chelsea Wolfe, and Choir Boy. I wasn't lucky enough to make it out to LA for this, but fan-shot, full-set video has been posted and the show looks truly insane. The songs still sound just like they do on the record, AFI remain a monster of a live band, and the packed arena crowd went nuts for them. They praised and thanked all the openers during their set, and dedicated "Paper Airplanes (Makeshift Wings)" to Jawbreaker, and talked about going to see them at Gilman St and other small venues back in the day. When they played "The Leaving Song" from the B stage, they gave a tribute to the late Sing the Sorrow co-producer Jerry Finn on the big screen. Watch their full set below.

Along with this show, AFI also finally gave Sing the Sorrow a very long-awaited vinyl reissue. Only 20,000 copies of the album were originally pressed on vinyl, and it's been out of print for years. The 20th anniversary edition includes a red pinwheel 2LP variant, which you can pick up in the BrooklynVegan store while it lasts. Here's a mock-up:

For more on this classic album, read our 20th anniversary review.