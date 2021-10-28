Watch AJ Lambert’s horror-themed “I Got It Bad (And That Ain’t Good)” video from ‘May’ director Lucky McKee

AJ Lambert, who recently collaborated with Protomartyr's Greg Ahee and Preoccupations' Mike Wallace as Bloodslide, will release a new solo album, Manhattan Beach, Swept By Ocean Breezes on February 11. The first single from the album is “I Got It Bad (And That Ain’t Good),” a gothy torch song that comes with a striking video directed by Lucky McKee, who made the 2002 cult classic May among other chillers.

“This song has been around for a long time but the feeling of being locked in bad love never seems to go out of style, for a lot of us," AJ says. "I wanted to make sure that pain and how long it can last could be captured in one short video, and Lucky was just the man for the job since sometimes love is like a horror movie!” The video, which shows the depths some will go for love, premieres in this post, and you can watch below.