Watch Alaska Reid’s video for new song “Big Bunny” (prod. A.G. Cook)

Alaska Reid (of the band Alyeska) will release a solo EP, Big Bunny, on December 11 via Terrible Records (pre-order). The EP has production by PC Music's A.G. Cook (who's worked with Charli XCX, Jonsi, and others), Rodaidh McDonald (The xx, David Byrne, Adele, etc) Andrew Sarlo (Big Thief), and more, and judging by the songs released so far, it occupies an appealing middle ground between driving indie rock and bouncy synthpop, with the intimacy of a bedroom pop singer/songwriter. We're premiering the video for the EP's just-released fifth single (the title track, produced by A.G. Cook), and this song is yet another very promising taste of this EP.

"When I was younger I wanted a bunny so bad that I would chase after wild rabbits, trying to catch them," Alaska says. "I was obsessed and convinced myself that if I could just catch one that I would have this magical connection with it like Lyra and her daemon in The Golden Compass. A. G. (who directed the video) just decided to literally have a large bunny follow me around. We filmed it during a freak snow storm a few weeks ago. Trust me, the snow was real — it was hard to play guitar in a blizzard in 12 degrees."

Watch the new video and check out the previous four singles below...

Tracklist

1. Big Bunny

2. Warm

3. Oblivion

4. Quake

5. City Sadness

6. Boys From Town

7. Mermaid Tears

8. Pilot

9. Blood Ice