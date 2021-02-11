Watch Alex Henry Foster’s “The Son of Hannah” video from upcoming live album/film

Canadian art rock artist Alex Henry Foster is releasing a new triple-LP / double-CD & DVD live album, Standing Under Bright Lights, on April 16 via Hopeful Tragedy Records. It's a recording of his Montreal International Jazz Festival set from 2019, where he was joined by 10 other musicians for a performance that included all the songs from his debut solo album, Windows in the Sky.

Today we're premiering a new video of one of the songs from that performance, "The Son of Hannah." The song builds slowly to an intense, towering finish, and about it and the album, Alex says, "This project is a celebration of life and I believe there wasn’t any better moment to release it than now." Watch it below.