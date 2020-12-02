watch Alice In Chains tribute w/ mems of Metallica, Nirvana, Soundgarden, Pearl Jam & more

The Museum of Pop Culture's tribute to Alice in Chains streamed on Tuesday night, featuring appearances by Metallica, Billy Corgan, Korn, members of Nirvana, Soundgarden, Heart, Pearl Jam, Foo Fighters, Guns N' Roses, Jane's Addiction, plus Billy Corgan, Mark Lanegan and more. If you missed it you can watch an entire archive of the benefit event, which included Metallica performing "Would?" acoustic (Korn performed it at full volume earlier in the benefit), members of Soundgarden with Tad Doyle, Mike McCready and Meagan Grandall performing "Angry Chair," Fishbone performing "Them Bones," Billy Corgan playing "Check My Brain," Mastodon performing "Again," Kim Thayil with Krist Novoselic's band Giants in the Trees performing "Drone" and lots more.

Alice in Chains were the recipients of MoPOP's 14th Annual Founders Award. “This band started 33 years ago, three and a half miles down the road in Ballard," said the band's Jerry Cantrell, accepting the award. "It's a pretty amazing journey that we're still on. There are so many great artists and friends who have contributed shout-outs and performances -- it's been a really cool experience and William, Sean, Mike, and I would like to thank everybody. And, as we accept these awards, we want to remember our bandmates as well, Layne Staley and Mike Starr. Wow, what a night!”

The event also featured appearances by Robert Downey Jr, Les Claypool, Tom Morello and more. Watch the whole thing below.

The tribute has also been released as an album that's exclusively through Amazon music. Stream that below too.

TRACK LIST

1. “Your Decision” - Alice In Chains

2. “Rooster” - Ann Wilson

3. “Down In A Hole” - Duff McKagan, Shooter Jennings, Ayron Jones, Martin Feveyear

4. “Would?” – Korn

5. “Rain When I Die” - City and Colour

6. “Put You Down” - Liv Warfield

7. “Again” - Mastodon

8. “Would? (Acoustic)” - Metallica

9. “Black Gives Way To Blue” - Lily Cornell Silver with Chris Degarmo

10. “Nutshell” - Mark Lanegan, Maggie Bjorklund

11. “Man In the Box” - Dave Navarro, Taylor Hawkins, Corey Taylor, Chris Chaney

12. “No Excuses” - Alice In Chains

13. “Heaven Beside You” - Aryon Jones

14. “Check My Brain” - Billy Corgan

15. “Them Bones” - Fishbone

16. “Drone” - Kim Thayil with Krist Novoselic, Giants in the Trees

17. “Brother” - Nancy Wilson, Mark Lanegan and Liv Warfield

18. “Angry Chair” - Members of Soundgarden with Tad Doyle, Mike McCready and Meagan Grandall

19. “Black Gives Way to Blue” - Eric & Encarnación

20. “It Ain’t Like That” - Kim Thayil with Shaina Shepherd, Bubba Dupree, Bill Herzog, Nathan Yaccino