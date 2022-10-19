Watch Amanda Shires’ live session video for “Lonely At Night” ft. Brittney Spencer & Jason Isbell

Amanda Shires' seventh LP Take It Like A Man came out in July, and today we're premiering a live session video for its ballad "Lonely At Night." The Weston Heflin-directed video was filmed at Columbia Records studio in Nashville, and it features Amanda joined by guest vocalist Brittney Spencer. Amanda and Brittney's voices mesh with a warm country flair, pairing beautifully with weepy electric guitar played by Amanda's husband and bandmate Jason Isbell. She says:

I write to sort out my feelings. Making music, though, making music brings me joy. The most beautiful friendships and experiences of my life have come from making, creating, and sharing the magic of music with my friends. What you will see here are some great friends bringing their individual talents to make something whole because it makes us feel good.

Here you’ll see us at historic Columbia Studio A in Nashville, TN. The original garden is a place I often return to in thought so my friend Lark Foster and I set the scene with flowers and branches and things from my home and garden. Be awed by Jimbo Hart’s bass playing, Julian Dorio’s sense of time, Jason Isbell’s ability to simultaneously play slide and levitate, Peter Levin’s command of those beautiful keys, and Brittney Spencer’s incredible voice. And know that this couldn’t have been done right without my great friend Lawrence Rothman’s careful handling, support and production.

Thanks to all my friends for participating and thanks y’all for listening and watching "Lonely at Night."

Watch the video below.

Amanda has been on tour supporting Take It Like A Man this fall. She's joined by Honey Harper, whose second album, Honey Harper & The Infinite Sky, comes out October 28 via ATO. The tour reaches NYC next week on October 26 at Music Hall of Williamsburg. All dates below.

Amanda Shires -- 2022 Tour Dates w/ Honey Harper

10/22 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme

10/24 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe

10/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

10/27 – Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar

10/28 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi

11/3 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners

11/4 – Ann Arbor, MI @ The Ark

11/5 – Evanston, IL @ The Space

11/7 – Minneapolis, MN @ Amsterdam

11/8 – Kansas City, MO @ Madrid Theater

11/9 – Oklahoma City, Ok @ Beer City Gardens

11/11 – Dallas, TX @ The Kessler

11/12 – Houston, TX @ Heights Theater

11/13 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s

11/15 – Little Rock, AR @ Rev! Room

11/16 – St. Louis, MO @ Old Rock House

11/18 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

11/19 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s

11/20 – Omaha, NE @ Barnato