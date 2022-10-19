Watch Amanda Shires’ live session video for “Lonely At Night” ft. Brittney Spencer & Jason Isbell
Amanda Shires' seventh LP Take It Like A Man came out in July, and today we're premiering a live session video for its ballad "Lonely At Night." The Weston Heflin-directed video was filmed at Columbia Records studio in Nashville, and it features Amanda joined by guest vocalist Brittney Spencer. Amanda and Brittney's voices mesh with a warm country flair, pairing beautifully with weepy electric guitar played by Amanda's husband and bandmate Jason Isbell. She says:
I write to sort out my feelings. Making music, though, making music brings me joy. The most beautiful friendships and experiences of my life have come from making, creating, and sharing the magic of music with my friends. What you will see here are some great friends bringing their individual talents to make something whole because it makes us feel good.
Here you’ll see us at historic Columbia Studio A in Nashville, TN. The original garden is a place I often return to in thought so my friend Lark Foster and I set the scene with flowers and branches and things from my home and garden. Be awed by Jimbo Hart’s bass playing, Julian Dorio’s sense of time, Jason Isbell’s ability to simultaneously play slide and levitate, Peter Levin’s command of those beautiful keys, and Brittney Spencer’s incredible voice. And know that this couldn’t have been done right without my great friend Lawrence Rothman’s careful handling, support and production.
Thanks to all my friends for participating and thanks y’all for listening and watching "Lonely at Night."
Amanda has been on tour supporting Take It Like A Man this fall. She's joined by Honey Harper, whose second album, Honey Harper & The Infinite Sky, comes out October 28 via ATO. The tour reaches NYC next week on October 26 at Music Hall of Williamsburg. All dates below.
Amanda Shires -- 2022 Tour Dates w/ Honey Harper
10/22 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme
10/24 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe
10/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
10/27 – Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar
10/28 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi
11/3 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners
11/4 – Ann Arbor, MI @ The Ark
11/5 – Evanston, IL @ The Space
11/7 – Minneapolis, MN @ Amsterdam
11/8 – Kansas City, MO @ Madrid Theater
11/9 – Oklahoma City, Ok @ Beer City Gardens
11/11 – Dallas, TX @ The Kessler
11/12 – Houston, TX @ Heights Theater
11/13 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s
11/15 – Little Rock, AR @ Rev! Room
11/16 – St. Louis, MO @ Old Rock House
11/18 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
11/19 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s
11/20 – Omaha, NE @ Barnato