Watch Amenra’s new video for their Townes Van Zandt cover “Black Crow Blues”

Earlier this year, Amenra, Marissa Nadler, and Cave In teamed up for a three-way split Songs Of Townes Van Zandt, a Townes Van Zandt tribute album with three covers from each artist. One of Amenra's contributions, "Black Crow Blues," now gets the video treatment, with vocalist Colin H. Van Eeckhout and guitarist Lennart Bossu performing the somber song acoustically in a spacious warehouse.

'"Black Crow Blues' was one of the first TVZ songs that we ever heard and it made us want to further explore his work," Lennart says. "Our guitarist Mathieu shot the video, and our good friend Gilles Demolder recorded the audio, so we really kept things in the family for this one. We did no more than a couple of takes and then chose the one that came the closest to expressing the beautiful sadness of the original."

Colin adds, "First time I heard the song I knew it would need to be played at my funeral. Some songs just hit home."

Check it out: