Watch American Football’s Mike Kinsella cover Phoebe Bridgers’ “Motion Sickness”

"Thought I’d dress up as a 20-something year old girl this year with a way better voice than me," Mike Kinsella wrote on Instagram, as the caption for a video of him covering Phoebe Bridgers' excellent 2017 song "Motion Sickness." It's just Mike and his guitar, and he stays faithful to Phoebe's original while also making it sound like something you could mistake as an Owen song if you didn't know any better. It's brief but very cool and you can watch it below.

Earlier this year, Mike released his great new Owen album The Avalanche. Last year, American Football put out LP3, which we named the 17th best punk/emo album of the 2010s. Phoebe put out her excellent new album Punisher this year.

--