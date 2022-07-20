Watch Andrew Combs’ video for new song “Anna Please” off upcoming ‘Sundays’ LP

Dallas-born, Nashville-based singer/songwriter Andrew Combs is following 2019's New West-released Ideal Man with a new album, Sundays, on August 19 via Tone Tree (US) and Loose Records (UK/EU) (pre-order). Speaking about the making of this one in press materials for the album, Andrew said:

[Sundays] was recorded in mono, with no delay or reverberation on anything. It started as an exercise in keeping arrangements simple—adding many overdubs without the option of panning just becomes muddy, so we had to strip things down to accommodate. The mono sound ended up being the perfect match for the minimalist, meditative songs I was writing. The overall tone feels like a black-and-white short film.

We're premiering the album's newest single "Anna Please" and its video. Andrew says the song was "written from a dying woman’s point of view" and adds, "It is an ode to her caretaker, who seems to have more compassion for her than the rest of her kin do. It was inspired by Ingmar Bergman’s film Cries and Whispers, and the video by Austin Leih is an homage to the Swedish filmmaker." Check it out below.