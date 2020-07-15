watch Angel Olsen & Hand Habits cover Tom Petty

Angel Olsen has been doing a series of special livestreams, "Cosmic Streams," filmed at venues around Asheville, NC, and shot and directed by Angel's longtime collaborator, cinematographer Ashley Connor. On Tuesday (7/14) she played the second, from the Masonic Temple in Asheville, which featured Meg Duffy, aka Hand Habits, as a special guest. If you missed it, you can still purchase a ticket to stream it through Thursday night (7/16). For a taste of what you can expect to see, Angel has shared video from the stream of she and Meg doing a gorgeous, harmony-laden cover of Tom Petty's "Walls." They take turns on lead and backing vocals, their voices complimenting each other beautifully; watch it below, and find Tuesday's setlist below, too.

Setlist: Angel Olsen: Cosmic Stream 2, 7/14/2020 (via)

Lights Out

Windows

Some Things Cosmic

Sister

Unfucktheworld

White Fire

High & Wild

Stars

Miranda

My Last Date (With You)