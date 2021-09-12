Watch Angel Olsen & Sharon Van Etten play “Like I Used To” at Pitchfork Fest + Day 2 pics

After kicking off on Friday, the 2021 edition of Pitchfork Festival continued on Saturday (9/11) in Chicago's Union Park. One of the day's most anticipated sets was from Angel Olsen, who played her rendition of Laura Branigan's "Gloria" from her new EP Aisles, and covered "Sidetracked in Miami" by Martin Tate, who was in attendance:

To close out her set, Angel brought out a surprise guest, Sharon Van Etten, to perform their collaborative single, "Like I Used To." "This last song, I’m gonna bring out one of my favorite singers," Angel said, "one of the kindest I’ve ever met in the music industry, Sharon Van Etten." Watch video of that song below.

Day two at Pitchfork Festival also included sets from St. Vincent, Jamila Woods, Kim Gordon, Georgia Anne Muldrow, Ty Segall and Freedom Band, Faye Webster, Waxahatchee, RP Boo, Amaarae, Maxo Kream, Divino Niño, and more. See pictures by James Richards IV of the whole day below, and stay tuned for more.

Catch up on day one of Pitchfork Fest with pictures and video HERE and HERE.