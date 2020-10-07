watch Angel Olsen’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

Angel Olsen is the latest artist to take a little time out of the pandemic day to record a few songs for NPR's Time Desk (Home) Concert series. From her porch in Asheville, N.C., Angel performed three songs from this year's Whole New Mess, including "What It Is (What It Is)," "Waving, Smiling" and the title track. She also played "Iota" from 2014’s Burn Your Fire For No Witness.

Much like on Whole New Mess, Angel doesn't need more than a guitar and her voice to captivate. Watch below.

Angel Olsen also features on the soundtrack to Miranda July's new movie Kajillionaire.