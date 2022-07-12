Watch Animal Collective’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

Animal Collective have made a Tiny Desk (Home) Concert for NPR. The quartet recorded their three-track set at MassMoCA in North Adams, MA, accompanied by a robed and wordless "time skiff rider" who cuts paper shapes at their own tiny desk. The band's set features Time Skiffs' first and second songs, "Dragon Slayer" and "Car Keys," and closes with "Kings Walk," a totally abstracted vocal and electronic piece that the band have exclusively played live since 2019. Deakin and Panda Bear make droning, semi-tonal harmony while Avey Tare sings barely-decipherable words and Geologist mans the electronics (and pulls out the hurdy-gurdy to boot).

This is Animal Collective's first appearance on Tiny Desk, and you can watch the full 15-minute set below.

Animal Collective head back out on tour with Tomato Flower in August, including an NYC show at SummerStage in Central Park on August 30.

Time Skiffs is one of our favorite albums of the year so far - order it, and other Animal Collective records, on vinyl in the BV store.