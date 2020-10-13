Watch Ann Arbor emo band Fallow Land’s psychedelic video for “The Hope”

Ann Arbor's Fallow Land have made a new video for "The Hope" off their Matt Bayles-produceed debut album Slow Down, Rockstar, released in 2019 on Spartan Records. The video was directed by Andrew Pescara of LA punk band Gottlieb, and it turns a trip to the car wash into something very psychedelic. It's a good match for the atmospheric song, which fans of post-rocky emo bands like Foxing and Moving Mountains should definitely check out. Watch and stream the full album below.