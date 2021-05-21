Watch Arabrot’s new behind-the-scenes videos on their new album ‘Norwegian Gothic’

Arabrot are always busy, and 2021 is no exception. The band recently released their very good new album Norwegian Gothic (order yours), and member Karin Park has a collaborative album with Lustmord, ALTER, arriving June 25 via Pelagic (pre-order).

Meanwhile, Karin and Arabrot leader Kjetil Nernes have made a video where they discuss the making of Norwegian Gothic, the influences on the album, and what they were trying to do with these songs. They also each made a rig rundown video, where Kjetil dives into the guitars and amps that he uses in the band and Karin did the same with her array of keyboards. All three videos give you a very cool behind-the-scenes look into Arabrot, and you can watch all three right here:

Also, stream Norwegian Gothic and two tracks from ALTER: