Watch Arcade Fire cover Wolf Parade’s “This Heart’s On Fire” at Osheaga Fest

Arcade Fire made a grand return to Canada this weekend, headlining Osheaga Festival in Montreal (where they replaced Foo Fighters) for their first Canadian show since 2018. During the Friday night (7/29) show, they covered Wolf Parade's "This Heart's On Fire" from their 2005 debut Apologies to the Queen Mary. The cover was particularly fitting since Wolf Parade's Dan Boeckner has been playing live with Arcade Fire since May, when the band released their sixth studio album WE (one of our favorites of 2022 so far) and Will Butler departed. Watch footage of "This Heart's On Fire," and check out the full Osheaga setlist below.

The Montreal performance marked the start of this leg of Arcade Fire's WE tour, which will span the UK, Europe, and North America over the next four months. All the North American shows will be opened by Beck, including NYC on November 4 at Barclays Center. All dates below.

Arcade Fire also added a new Montreal show to their tour, happening on Bell Centre on December 3. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 5 at 10 AM Eastern.

SETLIST: ARCADE FIRE @ OSHEAGA, 7/29/2022

Age of Anxiety I

Ready to Start

The Suburbs

The Suburbs (Continued)

Neighborhood #1 (Tunnels)

No Cars Go

Afterlife

Reflektor

Creature Comfort

Age of Anxiety II (Rabbit Hole)

End of the Empire I-III

End of the Empire IV (Sagittarius A*)

The Lightning I

The Lightning II

This Heart’s On Fire (Wolf Parade cover)

Rebellion (Lies)

Sprawl II (Mountains Beyond Mountains)

Everything Now

Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)

Wake Up

ARCADE FIRE: 2022 TOUR

29th July 2022 Osheaga Montreal, Canada

30th August 2022 3Arena Dublin, Ireland

31st August 2022 3Arena Dublin, Ireland

2nd September 2022 Utilita Arena Birmingham, UK

3rd September 2022 AO Arena Manchester, UK

5th September 2022 OVO Hydro Glasgow, UK

8th September 2022 The O2 London, UK

11th September 2022 Zenith Lille, France

12th September 2022 Sportpaleis Antwerp, Belgium

14th September 2022 Lanxess Arena Cologne, Germany

15th September 2022 Accor Arena Paris, France

17th September 2022 Mediolanum Forum Milan, Italy

18th September 2022 Olympiahalle Munich, Germany

21st September 2022 WiZink Center Madrid, Spain

22nd September 2022 Campo Pequeno Lisbon, Portugal

23rd September 2022 Campo Pequeno Lisbon, Portugal

25th September 2022 Arkea Arena Bordeaux, France

26th September 2022 Zenith de Nantes Nantes, France

28th September 2022 Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, Holland

29th September 2022 Mercedes-Benz Arena Berlin, Germany

1st October 2022 Torwar Warsaw, Poland

27th October 2022 The Anthem Washington, DC, USA

28th October 2022 The Anthem Washington, D.C.

29th October 2022 The Anthem Washington, DC, USA

1st November 2022 Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion) Camden, NJ

4th November 2022 Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY

8th November 2022 MGM Fenway Music Hall Boston, MA

9th November 2022 MGM Fenway Music Hall Boston, MA, USA

10th November 2022 Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT

12th November 2022 United Center Chicago, IL

13th November 2022 The Armory Minneapolis, MN

16th November 2022 The Kia Forum Los Angeles, CA

17th November 2022 The Kia Forum Los Angeles, CA

19th November 2022 Bill Graham Civic Auditorium San Francisco, CA

20th November 2022 Bill Graham Civic Auditorium San Francisco, CA, USA

22nd November 2022 Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA

25th November 2022 Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC

27th November 2022 Rogers Place Edmonton, AB

1st December 2022 Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON

2nd December 2022 Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON